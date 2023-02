All-District 1, Division I boys soccer team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Andrew Bradford, Captain Shreve

OFFENSIVE MVP — Colin Elston, Captain Shreve

DEFENSIVE MVP — Gordon Brown, C.E. Byrd

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR — Joey McKenna, Benton

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Zian Toves

COACH OF THE YEAR — Greg Palmer, Captain Shreve

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Elix Bermudez, Airline

Forward — Reed Petro, Benton

Forward — Garrett Gullett, C.E. Byrd

Forward — Brennan Nuygen, C.E. Byrd

Midfielder — Chase Clutter, Benton

Midfielder — Reese Wren, Captain Shreve

Midfielder — Nolan Bruce, C.E. Byrd

Midfielder — Limamou Diene, Southwood

Defender — Danny Rayo, Airline

Defender — Turner Hubbard, Benton

Defender — Reid Arant, Captain Shreve

Defender — Matt Boras, C.E. Byrd

Goalkeeper — Bryce Lopez, Captain Shreve

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Ethan Bihler, Benton

Forward — Jose Gomez, Captain Shreve

Forward — Brody Nuygen, C.E. Byrd

Midfielder — Alan Breton, Airline

Midfielder — Anderson Bryan, Captain Shreve

Midfielder — Carson French, C.E. Byrd

Midfielder — Wilson Guidry, C.E. Byrd

Defender — Brett Pernell, Captain Shreve

Defender — Tucker Stratton, Captain Shreve

Defender — Luis Perez, Southwood

Goalkeeper — John Rushing, C.E. Byrd

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Matthew Posey, Jefferson Garcia, Tanner Walton

Benton — Ty Wroten, Peyton May, Cason Cormany

Captain Shreve — Liam Fouts, Michiah Windham, Connor Hoss, Kyle Reeves, Captain Shreve

C.E. Byrd — Ryland Russell, Mason McComick