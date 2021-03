All-District 1, Division I girls soccer team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Peyton Pipes, Parkway

CO-OFFENSIVE MVPS — Emma Bradford, Captain Shreve; Allison Clear, Pineville

CO-DEFENSIVE MVPS — McKenzie Foster, West Monroe; Mia Levermann, C.E. Byrd

COACH OF THE YEAR — Erik Lane, Captain Shreve

FIRST TEAM

Adele Bihler, Airline

Skylar Burke, C.E. Byrd

Mia Espinoza, Ruston

Maya Jackson, Parkway

Landry Jones, C.E. Byrd

Ellie Lawrence, C.E. Byrd

Jordan Leblanc, C.E. Byrd

Jentri Richardson, West Monroe

Khiana Roraback, C.E. Byrd

Kiley Rourke, Captain Shreve

Marie Smith, Parkway

Willow Snider, Captain Shreve

ReAnna Sutherland, Alexandria

SECOND TEAM

Rachel Burns, Airline; Jillian Covington, Pineville; Jadyn Foote, Alexandria; Laney Fouts, Captain Shreve; Alexis Guillory, Alexandria; Isabella Hamilton, Captain Shreve; Celeste Hearne, West Monroe; Brooklyn Lattier, Captain Shreve; Tambri Leedy, Ruston; Emily Moffett, Captain Shreve; Liz Newman, Parkway; Ellie Perkins, West Monroe; Katie Smith, C.E. Byrd

Airline — Aly Campbell, Katie Jump, Bianca Pantaz

Alexandria — Francy Alvarado, Joslin Robinson, Kelly Ball

C.E. Byrd — Lily Blaylock, Elizabeth Klotzbach, Katie Rosestage

Captain Shreve — Nadia Onsarigo, Ella Rossi, Reagan Titus

Natchitoches Central — Gloria Church, Kristalyn Edwards, Ava Fatharee

Parkway — Isabel Bright, Sierra Leins

Pineville — Micah West, Maygen Jackson, Kaitlyn McBryde

Ruston — Sahar Ali, Maddie Kelly, Rileigh McCulloch

West Monroe — Stephanie Borecki, Katie Compton, Jessica Suarez