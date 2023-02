All-District 1, Division I girls soccer team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Brooklyn Lattier, Captain Shreve

OFFENSIVE MVP — Ellie Lawrence, Byrd

DEFENSIVE MVP — Bailey Moore, Byrd

COACH OF THE YEAR — Erik Lane, Captain Shreve

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR — Eva Snead, Captain Shreve

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — MyJoi Anderson, Byrd

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Lexi Bouillon, Benton

Forward — MyJoi Anderson, Byrd

Forward — Alex Knight, Captain Shreve

Forward — Maddie Aubrey, Captain Shreve

Forward — Lowrey Lain, Haughton

Midfielder — Katie Jump, Airline

Midfielder — Abigail Jacobs, Benton

Midfielder — Elizabeth Klotzbach, Byrd

Midfielder — Katie Rose Stage, Byrd

Midfielder — Emma Bradford, Captain Shreve

Defender — Rachel Burns, Airline

Defender — Karsyn Best, Benton

Defender — Chloe Miller, Byrd

Defender — Catie Miller, Byrd

Defender — Ella Grace Davis, Captain Shreve

Defender — Isabella Hammond, Captain Shreve

Goalie — Cat Webber, Airline

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Jamie Willis, Benton

Forward — Breauna Glover, Southwood

Midfielder — Aly Campbell, Airline

Midfielder — Elyssa Moore, Airline

Midfielder — Natalie Brice, Benton

Midfielder — Lana Whiteman, Benton

Midfielder — Khaela Roraback, Byrd

Midfielder— Ella Rossi, Captain Shreve

Midfielder — Ambur Dement, Haughton

Defender — Bianca Pantaze, Airline

Defender — Caroline Moore, Bentin

Defender — Aubrey Weir, Bentin

Defender — Evelyn Little, Byrd

Defender — Eva Snead, Captain Shreve

Defender — Dani Droddy, Haughton

Goalie — Ava Moore, Benton

Goalie — Avery Watson, Captain Shreve

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Amanda Cisneros, Sicily Fontaine

Benton — Amelia Powell, Kennedy Webb, Lanie Machen

Byrd — Georgia Gullet, Elizabeth Payne, Lizzy Whitton

Captain Shreve — Rianna Samuels, Ryleigh Cram

Haughton — Averie Felicetty, Jordan Pieri, Emma Maynor