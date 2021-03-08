All-District 1, Division I girls softball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches. This list has been reposted to add several players left off the initial list sent to The Press-Tribune. The players’ positions and classes have also been added.

OVERALL MVP — Peyton Pipes, Parkway, Sr., Forward

CO-OFFENSIVE MVPS — Emma Bradford, Captain Shreve, So., Forward; Allison Clear, Pineville, Jr., Forward

CO-DEFENSIVE MVPS — McKenzie Foster, West Monroe, Sr., Defender; Mia Levermann, C.E. Byrd, Sr., Midfielder

COACH OF THE YEAR — Erik Lane, Captain Shreve

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Khiana Roraback, C.E. Byrd, Jr.

Forward — Maya Jackson, Parkway, Jr.

Forward — Landry Jones, C.E. Byrd, Jr.

Forward — Ellie Lawrence, C.E. Byrd, So.

Midfielder — Jentri Richardson, West Monroe, So.

Midfielder — Mia Espinoza, Ruston, Sr.

Midfielder — Kiley Rourke, Captain Shreve, Jr.

Defender — Adele Bihler, Airline, Sr.

Defender — Jordan Leblanc, C.E. Byrd, Sr.

Defender — Skylar Burke, C.E. Byrd, Jr.

Defender — Marie Smith, Parkway, So.

Defender — Willow Snider, Captain Shreve, Jr.

Defender — ReAnna Sutherland, Alexandria, Sr.

Goalkeeper — Aubri Dupree, Parkway, So.

Goalkeeper — Emerson Roberts, C.E. Byrd, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Emily Moffett, Captain Shreve, Jr. Midfielder — Jillian Covington, Pineville, Sr.; Laney Fouts, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Celeste Hearne, West Monroe, Sr.; Brooklyn Lattier, Captain Shreve, So.; Ella Perkins, West Monroe, So. Defender — Rachel Burns, Airline, Fr.; Jaydn Foote, Alexandria, Fr.; Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, So.; Isabella Hamilton, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Tambri Leedy, Ruston, Jr.; Liz Newman, Parkway, Sr; Katie Smith, C.E.Byrd, Jr. Goalkeeper — Emily Watts, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Catherine Webber, Airline, So.

Airline — Aly Campbell, Katie Jump, Bianca Pantaz

Alexandria — Francy Alvarado, Joslin Robinson, Kelly Ball

C.E. Byrd — Lily Blaylock, Elizabeth Klotzbach, Katie Rosestage

Captain Shreve — Nadia Onsarigo, Ella Rossi, Reagan Titus

Natchitoches Central — Gloria Church, Kristalyn Edwards, Ava Fatharee

Parkway — Isabel Bright, Sierra Leins, Amaya Beckwith

Pineville — Micah West, Maygen Jackson, Kaitlyn McBryde

Ruston — Sahar Ali, Maddie Kelly, Rileigh McCulloch

West Monroe — Stephanie Borecki, Katie Compton, Jessica Suarez