All-District 1, Division I girls softball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches. This list has been reposted to add several players left off the initial list sent to The Press-Tribune. The players’ positions and classes have also been added.
OVERALL MVP — Peyton Pipes, Parkway, Sr., Forward
CO-OFFENSIVE MVPS — Emma Bradford, Captain Shreve, So., Forward; Allison Clear, Pineville, Jr., Forward
CO-DEFENSIVE MVPS — McKenzie Foster, West Monroe, Sr., Defender; Mia Levermann, C.E. Byrd, Sr., Midfielder
COACH OF THE YEAR — Erik Lane, Captain Shreve
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Khiana Roraback, C.E. Byrd, Jr.
Forward — Maya Jackson, Parkway, Jr.
Forward — Landry Jones, C.E. Byrd, Jr.
Forward — Ellie Lawrence, C.E. Byrd, So.
Midfielder — Jentri Richardson, West Monroe, So.
Midfielder — Mia Espinoza, Ruston, Sr.
Midfielder — Kiley Rourke, Captain Shreve, Jr.
Defender — Adele Bihler, Airline, Sr.
Defender — Jordan Leblanc, C.E. Byrd, Sr.
Defender — Skylar Burke, C.E. Byrd, Jr.
Defender — Marie Smith, Parkway, So.
Defender — Willow Snider, Captain Shreve, Jr.
Defender — ReAnna Sutherland, Alexandria, Sr.
Goalkeeper — Aubri Dupree, Parkway, So.
Goalkeeper — Emerson Roberts, C.E. Byrd, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Emily Moffett, Captain Shreve, Jr. Midfielder — Jillian Covington, Pineville, Sr.; Laney Fouts, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Celeste Hearne, West Monroe, Sr.; Brooklyn Lattier, Captain Shreve, So.; Ella Perkins, West Monroe, So. Defender — Rachel Burns, Airline, Fr.; Jaydn Foote, Alexandria, Fr.; Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, So.; Isabella Hamilton, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Tambri Leedy, Ruston, Jr.; Liz Newman, Parkway, Sr; Katie Smith, C.E.Byrd, Jr. Goalkeeper — Emily Watts, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Catherine Webber, Airline, So.
Airline — Aly Campbell, Katie Jump, Bianca Pantaz
Alexandria — Francy Alvarado, Joslin Robinson, Kelly Ball
C.E. Byrd — Lily Blaylock, Elizabeth Klotzbach, Katie Rosestage
Captain Shreve — Nadia Onsarigo, Ella Rossi, Reagan Titus
Natchitoches Central — Gloria Church, Kristalyn Edwards, Ava Fatharee
Parkway — Isabel Bright, Sierra Leins, Amaya Beckwith
Pineville — Micah West, Maygen Jackson, Kaitlyn McBryde
Ruston — Sahar Ali, Maddie Kelly, Rileigh McCulloch
West Monroe — Stephanie Borecki, Katie Compton, Jessica Suarez