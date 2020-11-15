All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Nikki Murphy, Natchitoches Central

MVP: Anna Kate Arthur, Natchitoches Central

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Sicily Fontaine, Airline

FIRST TEAM

Setter — Sophie May Smith, Ruston, Jr.

Outside hitter — Alyssa Terry, Ruston, Sr.

Outside hitter — Zanayah Myers, West Monroe, Sr.

Middle — Des Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.

Middle — Jaci Ervin, Airline, Sr.

Right side hitter — Sydney Hull, Ruston, Sr.

Libero — Eve Joffrion, Byrd, Sr.

Utility — Bailey Newlee, Natchitoches Central, So.

Utility — Meryl Hargrave, West Monroe, Sr.

Utility— Ellie Inman, Ruston, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Setter — Addie Teddlie, Natchitoches Central, So.

Outside hitter — Daly Nagot, Benton, Jr.

Outside hitter— Rylee Belcher, Byrd, Sr.

Middle — Gracyn Badiali, Benton, Sr.

Middle — Anna Clair Mackey, Byrd, Sr.

Right side hitter — Ariana Wilkinson, Airline, Sr.

Libero — Mariah Hintze, Ruston, Jr.

Utility — Cassidy Hampton, West Monroe, Jr.

Utility — Kaylyn Brazzel, Ruston, Jr.

Utility — Elizabeth Gatti, Airline, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Lexi Danard, M/OH, Sr.; Jacqueline Deville, M/OH, Jr.

Alexandria — Macy Byrd, M, Sr.; Kennedey Goldman, S, So.

Benton — Kaitlyn Masters, S, Jr.; Andie Taylor, M/RS, Jr.

Byrd — Hannah Falls, S, Sr.; Tamia Boston, M, Sr.

Captain Shreve — Lily Craig, OH, Sr.; Ansleigh Smith, OH/RS, Sr.

Natchitoches Central — Lily Zachary, S, Sr.; Maddie Robinson, M, So.

Pineville — Kalia Kalantar, S, Sr.; Leanna Lanford, M, Sr.

Parkway — Alyssa Colvard, L, Sr.; Harley Pierce, M, Jr.

Ruston — Ella Robbins, OH, Jr.; Riley Oakley, OH/RS, Jr.

West Monroe — Alison Dayton, M/OH, Jr.; Lillian Woodward, L, 12