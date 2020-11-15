All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Nikki Murphy, Natchitoches Central
MVP: Anna Kate Arthur, Natchitoches Central
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Sicily Fontaine, Airline
FIRST TEAM
Setter — Sophie May Smith, Ruston, Jr.
Outside hitter — Alyssa Terry, Ruston, Sr.
Outside hitter — Zanayah Myers, West Monroe, Sr.
Middle — Des Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.
Middle — Jaci Ervin, Airline, Sr.
Right side hitter — Sydney Hull, Ruston, Sr.
Libero — Eve Joffrion, Byrd, Sr.
Utility — Bailey Newlee, Natchitoches Central, So.
Utility — Meryl Hargrave, West Monroe, Sr.
Utility— Ellie Inman, Ruston, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Setter — Addie Teddlie, Natchitoches Central, So.
Outside hitter — Daly Nagot, Benton, Jr.
Outside hitter— Rylee Belcher, Byrd, Sr.
Middle — Gracyn Badiali, Benton, Sr.
Middle — Anna Clair Mackey, Byrd, Sr.
Right side hitter — Ariana Wilkinson, Airline, Sr.
Libero — Mariah Hintze, Ruston, Jr.
Utility — Cassidy Hampton, West Monroe, Jr.
Utility — Kaylyn Brazzel, Ruston, Jr.
Utility — Elizabeth Gatti, Airline, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Airline — Lexi Danard, M/OH, Sr.; Jacqueline Deville, M/OH, Jr.
Alexandria — Macy Byrd, M, Sr.; Kennedey Goldman, S, So.
Benton — Kaitlyn Masters, S, Jr.; Andie Taylor, M/RS, Jr.
Byrd — Hannah Falls, S, Sr.; Tamia Boston, M, Sr.
Captain Shreve — Lily Craig, OH, Sr.; Ansleigh Smith, OH/RS, Sr.
Natchitoches Central — Lily Zachary, S, Sr.; Maddie Robinson, M, So.
Pineville — Kalia Kalantar, S, Sr.; Leanna Lanford, M, Sr.
Parkway — Alyssa Colvard, L, Sr.; Harley Pierce, M, Jr.
Ruston — Ella Robbins, OH, Jr.; Riley Oakley, OH/RS, Jr.
West Monroe — Alison Dayton, M/OH, Jr.; Lillian Woodward, L, 12