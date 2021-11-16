All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.

MVP — Sophia May, Ruston

CO-FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR — Gracie Moore, Natchitoches Central; Ja’Niyah Boudreaux, Airline

COACH OF THE YEAR — Bre Saulsbury, Byrd

FIRST TEAM

Setter — Addie Teddlie, Natchitoches Central

Outside hitters — Mariah Hintze, Ruston; Lillian Myers, West Monroe

Middle — Kaylyn Brazzel, Ruston; Des Robinson, Natchitoches Central

Right side — Evalyn Dang, Parkway

Libero — Lorelei Freling, Ruston

Utility — Jacqueline Deville, Airline; Nattalie Young, West Monroe; Bailey Newiee, Natchitoches Central

SECOND TEAM

Setter — Bella Young, Byrd

Outside hitters — Morgan Young, Byrd: Desiree Hudson, Captain Shreve

Middle — Daly Nagot, Benton; Riley Oakley, Ruston

Right side — Jacquelyn Clem, Airline

Libero — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central

Utility — Cassidy Hampton, West Monroe; Ka’alaina Benieck, Byrd; Kya Coleman, Captain Shreve

HONORABLE MENTION

Captain Shreve — Mari Chance

West Monroe — Alison Dayton, Marisa Yarrington

Benton — Kaitlyn Masters, Abby Schroeder, Erin Martin, Allie Maranto, Tatum Waites

Parkway — Harley Pierce, Maya Jackson, Mackynzie Eason

Ruston — Hannah Johnson, McKenzie McFadden

Byrd — Sydney Young, Janiya Vanderpool

Natchitoches Central — Ma’Kira Carpenter, Beth Anne Methvin

Airline — Sicily Fontaine, Alex Knowles

Pineville — Megan Bejsovec, Micah West

Alexandria — Ariel Purl, Juila arrington