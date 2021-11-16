All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.
MVP — Sophia May, Ruston
CO-FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR — Gracie Moore, Natchitoches Central; Ja’Niyah Boudreaux, Airline
COACH OF THE YEAR — Bre Saulsbury, Byrd
FIRST TEAM
Setter — Addie Teddlie, Natchitoches Central
Outside hitters — Mariah Hintze, Ruston; Lillian Myers, West Monroe
Middle — Kaylyn Brazzel, Ruston; Des Robinson, Natchitoches Central
Right side — Evalyn Dang, Parkway
Libero — Lorelei Freling, Ruston
Utility — Jacqueline Deville, Airline; Nattalie Young, West Monroe; Bailey Newiee, Natchitoches Central
SECOND TEAM
Setter — Bella Young, Byrd
Outside hitters — Morgan Young, Byrd: Desiree Hudson, Captain Shreve
Middle — Daly Nagot, Benton; Riley Oakley, Ruston
Right side — Jacquelyn Clem, Airline
Libero — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central
Utility — Cassidy Hampton, West Monroe; Ka’alaina Benieck, Byrd; Kya Coleman, Captain Shreve
HONORABLE MENTION
Captain Shreve — Mari Chance
West Monroe — Alison Dayton, Marisa Yarrington
Benton — Kaitlyn Masters, Abby Schroeder, Erin Martin, Allie Maranto, Tatum Waites
Parkway — Harley Pierce, Maya Jackson, Mackynzie Eason
Ruston — Hannah Johnson, McKenzie McFadden
Byrd — Sydney Young, Janiya Vanderpool
Natchitoches Central — Ma’Kira Carpenter, Beth Anne Methvin
Airline — Sicily Fontaine, Alex Knowles
Pineville — Megan Bejsovec, Micah West
Alexandria — Ariel Purl, Juila arrington