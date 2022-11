All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

Note: The All-District 1, Division I team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — K’laina Bieniek, Byrd

DEFENSIVE MVP — Sicily Fontaine, Airline

OFFENSIVE MVP — Evalyn Dang, Parkway

COACH OF THE YEAR — Bre Saulsberry, Byrd

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR — Maddie Polk, Haughton

FIRST TEAM

S — Abby Schroeder, Benton

OH — Morgan Young, Byrd

OH — Erin Martin, Benton

MB — Jacqueline Clem, Airline

MB — Sara White, Haughton

RS/S — Bella Young, Byrd

L — MaKenzie Puckett, Benton

UT — Ja’Niyah Boudreaux, OH, Airline

UT — Janiya Vanderpool, OH, Byrd

UT — Landrie Michael, OS, Captain Shreve

SECOND TEAM

S — Kylie Authement, Airline

OH — Mackynzie Eason, Parkway

OH — Lizzie Autrey, Benton

MB — Emma Rutledge, Benton

MB — Emily Younger, Airline

RS/S — Kaili Woolf, Byrd

L — Haylee Crowder, Haughton

UT — Sydney Young, M, Byrd

UT — Lauryn Posey, RS, Benton

UT — Tia Taylor, OH, Captain Shreve

UT — Ariana Mathews, S, Haughton