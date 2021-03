All-District 1, Division II boys soccer team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Ian Ebarb, Haughton

OFFENSIVE MVP — Logan Smith, Benton

DEFENSIVE MVP — Benjamin Poole, Benton

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR — Ethan Bihler, Benton

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Devin Ryan, Benton

Forward — Jonathan Woldie, Caddo Magnet

Forward — Diego Martinez, Caddo Magnet

Forward — Kiamanee Gibson, Parkway

Forward — Maximus Holt, Parkway

Midfielder — RJ Moore, Benton

Midfielder — Chase Clutter, Benton

Midfielder — Gus Demerath, Caddo Magnet

Midfielder — Osvaldo Martinez, Northwood

Midfielder — Aeron Burrell, Parkway

Defender — Dayne Reed, Benton

Defender — Cade Lollar, Benton

Defender — Reed Petro, Benton

Defender — Emile Zabaneh, Caddo Magnet

Defender — Aidan Manno, Caddo Magnet

Defender — Fabian Ellis, Parkway

Goalkeeper — Steven Montgomery, Benton

SECOND TEAM

F — Buzz Bording, Benton; Emiliano Garduno, Caddo Magnet; Carter Ebarb, Haughton; Yoni Flores, Northwood; Peyton May, Parkway. MF — Garrett Petro, Benton; Preston Sipes, Caddo Magnet; Hilder Quintanilla, Haughton; Alec Simpson, Minden; Nolan Dean, Parkway. DF — Aidan Bonar, Benton; Ben Muslow, Caddo Magnet; Cameron Basinger, Caddo Magnet; Reese Seal, Haughton; Daniel Lee, Parkway. GK — Mark De Leon, Caddo Magnet.

HONORABLE MENTION

Benton — Nolan Anderson, Josh Lim

Caddo Magnet — Matthew Nix, Quentin Ajluni, Cole Ajluni, Alex Baltov

Haughton — Carter Jensen, John Vaughn

Minden — Tristan Murray, Josh Brown, Carter Barnett, Riley Streetman

Northwood — Cameron Brooks, William Merrit, Blaise Ramirez, Dakotah Porter, Jonathan Mizzell

Parkway — Ryder Trant, Brasen Teutch, Jayden Ford, Fred Trice, Kevin Gonzalez, Nathan Griffin