All-District 1, Division II boys soccer team

Note: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Logan Smith, Benton, Sr.

OFFENSIVE MVP — Maximus Holt, Parkway, Sr.

DEFENSIVE MVP — Dayne Reed, Benton, Sr.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Jacob Maniero, Northwood

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Ethan Bihler, Benton, So.

Forward — Carter Ebarb, Haughton, So.

Forward — R.J. Moore, Benton, Sr.

Forward — Jakryan Pierson, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Midfielder — Chase Clutter, Benton, So.

Midfielder — Aeron Burrell, Parkway, So.

Midfielder — Alexander Baltov, Caddo Magnet, So.

Midfielder — Jonathan Woldie, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Midfielder — Osvaldo Martinez, Northwood, Jr.

Defender — Reed Petro, Benton, Jr.

Defender — Daniel Lee, Parkway, So.

Defender — Kimanee Gibson, Parkway, Sr.

Defender — Fabian Elias, Parkway, Sr.

Defender — Ben Muslow, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Goalie — Peyton May, Parkway, Jr.

Goalie — Mark DeLeon, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Buzz Bording, Benton, Sr.

Forward — Yoni Flores, Northwood, Jr.

Forward — Emiliano Garduno, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Forward — Matthew Mays, Northwood, Sr.

Midfielder — Ittiwat Techovongsakul, Northwood, Jr.

Midfielder — Aaron Poche, Northwood, Jr.

Midfielder — Nolan Dean, Parkway, Jr.

Midfielder — Brasen Teutsch, Parkway, So.

Midfielder — Lee Ballard, Caddo Magnet, So.

Defender — Turner Hubbard, Benton, So.

Defender — Jaime Garcia, Benton, Sr.

Defender — Preston Sipes, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Defender — Christian Obregon, Haughton, Sr.

Defender — Thomas Kamberov, Caddo Magnet, So.

Goalie — Joseph Corsino, Benton, Sr.

Goalie — Marc Denison, Northwood, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Benton — Will Weiford, Nate Sessions

Caddo Magnet — Diego Martinez, Alexander Walker, Devon Meyer, Tammer Helmy

Haughton — Sage Barker, Christian Ontiveros, Jose Montes, Josthin Quiacain

Minden — Connor Humphreys, Riley Streetman, Carter Barnet

Northwood — Dakotah Porter, Carson Wall, Carter Floyd, Ashton Shamburger

Parkway — Caleb Bencke, Ryder Trant, Tyler McCann, Alexander Long