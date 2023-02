All-District 1, Division II girls soccer team

Note: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Aubri Dupre, Parkway, Sr.

Co-OFFENSIVE MVPs — Isabella Baltov, Caddo Magnet, Fr.; Audrey Jordan, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

DEFENSIVE MVP — Elyse Jackson, Minden, Jr.

Co-FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR — Isabella Baltov, Caddo Magnet; Emma Albarado, Parkway

Co-COACH OF THE YEAR — Nick Flowers, Caddo Magnet; Shelley McMillian, Parkway

FIRST TEAM

Goalkeeper — Addison Tipton, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Defender — Kami Baye, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Defender — Chaselyn Grant, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Defender — Maddie Savoie, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Midfielder — Jasmine Myers, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Midfielder — Caroline Wilemon, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Midfielder — Isabel Bright, Parkway, Jr.

Midfielder — Marie Smith, Parkway, Sr.

Midfielder — Maddi Pender, North DeSoto, Sr.

Forward — Cameron Smith, Minden, Jr.

Forward — Merritt Hughes, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Forward — Cameron Dunn, Parkway, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Goalkeeper — Katie Gibson, North DeSoto, So.

Defender — Lainey Howell, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Defender — Gabriella Baldera, Caddo Magnet, Jr.

Defender — Kennedi Lee, Parkway, So.

Defender — Sierra Leins, Parkway, Sr.

Midfielder — Anna Grace Chaney, Caddo Magnet, Sr.

Midfielder — Emilie Morton, Parkway, Jr.

Midfielder — Anna Hobart, Natchitoches Central, So.

Midfielder — Alexa Yurochko, Caddo Magnet, So.

Forward — Ava Fatheree, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Forward — Chloe Phillips, North DeSoto, So.

Forward — Hailey Evans, Huntington, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Caddo Magnet — Gaffney Nelson, Avery Strickland

Huntington — Selena Ainsworth

Minden — Piper West, Kaydree Kemp, Madison Kirby

Natchitoches Central — Chloe Hudson, Linda Ransfer, Lila Robertson, Eden Rodriguez, Victoria Wiggins

Northwood — Shylah Frake

North DeSoto — Ella Cosby, Kylee Cosby, Rhyan Floyd

Parkway — Dream George, Aubrey Wallace, Hallie Worthy