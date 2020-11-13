All-District 1, Division II volleyball team

Note: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Ginn , Haughton

DISTRICT CO-MVP: Mia McWilliams, Haughton; Adrienne Vickers, Haughton

FIRST TEAM

Avery Hancock, West Ouachita

Frances Hardtner, Caddo Magnet

Jaycie Keith, Haughton

Lacey Patrick, Northwood

Madalynn Posey, Caddo Magnet

Reagan Ryan, Northwood

Abbi Wallace, West Ouachita

Marley Woods, Caddo Magnet

SECOND TEAM

Kristen Boothe, Northwood

Addie Eckert, West Ouachita

Cayla Gray, Northwood

Daylie Lear, CMHS

Wendy Martinez, Huntington

Averi Phillips, Haughton

Amari Porter, Huntington

Madison Trujillo, Haughton

HONORABLE MENTION

Makaijah Armstrong, Booker T. Washington

Natalie Farrar, West Ouachita

Madi Harris, Caddo Magnet

Ariana Mathews, Haughton

Taylor McCabe, Northwood

Danielle Robinson, Huntington