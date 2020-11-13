All-District 1, Division II volleyball team

Note: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Ginn , Haughton
DISTRICT CO-MVP: Mia McWilliams, Haughton; Adrienne Vickers, Haughton
FIRST TEAM
Avery Hancock, West Ouachita
Frances Hardtner, Caddo Magnet
Jaycie Keith, Haughton
Lacey Patrick, Northwood
Madalynn Posey, Caddo Magnet
Reagan Ryan, Northwood
Abbi Wallace, West Ouachita
Marley Woods, Caddo Magnet
SECOND TEAM
Kristen Boothe, Northwood
Addie Eckert, West Ouachita
Cayla Gray, Northwood
Daylie Lear, CMHS
Wendy Martinez, Huntington
Averi Phillips, Haughton
Amari Porter, Huntington
Madison Trujillo, Haughton
HONORABLE MENTION
Makaijah Armstrong, Booker T. Washington
Natalie Farrar, West Ouachita
Madi Harris, Caddo Magnet
Ariana Mathews, Haughton
Taylor McCabe, Northwood
Danielle Robinson, Huntington