All-District 1, Division II volleyball team

Note: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jessica Carlson, West Ouachita

MVP: Celeste McGlothen, Caddo Magnet

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Halli Hanson, West Ouachita

FIRST TEAM

Savannah Anderson, Caddo Magnet

Brooklyn Bockhaus, Haughton

Addison Eckert, West Ouachita

Caroline Garrett, Neville

Avery Hancock, West Ouachita

Lela Hansen, Neville

Taylor McCabe, Northwood

Averi Phillips, Haughton

SECOND TEAM

Kaely Bettisworth, Haughton

Natalie Farrar, West Ouachita)

Frances Hardtner, Caddo Magnet

Danielle Lee, Ouachita Parish

Amari Porter, Huntington

Danielle Robinson, Huntington

Jayonna Taylor, Northwood

Sara White, Haughton

HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Burch, Neville

Mallory Council, West Ouachita)

Haylee Crowder, Haughton

Catina Davenport, Huntington

Madi Harris, Caddo Magnet

Delaney Herring, Ouachita Parish

Hannah Wilson, Northwood

Jo’Miracle Garner, BTW