All-District 1, Division III girls soccer team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

OVERALL MVP — Erin Campbell, Loyola

OFFENSIVE MVP — Kennedy Jarrett, Loyola

DEFENSIVE MVP — Morgan Kleinpeter, Loyola

COACH OF THE YEAR — Mark Matlock, Loyola

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Erin Campbell, Loyola

Forward — Kennedy Jarrett, Loyola

Forward — Mackenzie Williams, North DeSoto

Forward — Isabel Black, Loyola

Midfielder — Hope Davis, Loyola

Midfielder — Faith Davis, Loyola

Midfielder — Emily Moore, Loyola

Midfielder — Maddie Pender, North DeSoto

Defender — Aidan Heard, Loyola

Defender — Kate Johnston, Loyola

Defender — Hannah Sanchez, Loyola

Defender — Cassie Campbell, Loyola

Defender — Leah Waters, North DeSoto

Goalkeeper — Morgan Kleinpeter, Loyola

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Emmaline Drummond, Loyola; Madison Bates, North DeSoto. Midfielder — Maggie Googe, Loyola. Defender — Andrea Herrera, Bossier; Zoe Williamson, Loyola; Ella Cosby, North DeSoto. Goalkeeper — Kayla Cornet, North DeSoto.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forward — Leilah Rivera, Bossier; Caroline Henry, Loyola; Kylee Cosby, North DeSoto; Aubrey Kuntz, North DeSoto. Midfielder — Ashley Castro, Bossier; Julianna Gomez, Bossier; Leslie Johnson, Loyola; Alexis Palmer, North DeSoto. Defender — Laney Mull, Loyola; Emily Horton, Loyola; Sophia Keen, North DeSoto; Rhyan Floyd, North DeSoto. Goalkeeper — Maria Sustatia, Bossier; Millicent Mascagni, Loyola.