All-female student group pursuing STEM education and careers through local program

Eight students from local high schools have begun their yearlong research study with the

Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program.



This year’s exclusively female cohort is a striking shift from the program’s early years when just

one to two participants were female. Many of these students will pursue training in medical and

research fields and help provide solutions to tomorrow’s healthcare challenges.

Increasing female participation is particularly important in certain health-related STEM fields,

one of the six STEM occupational clusters in which women’s representation has not changed

markedly since 2016, according to the Pew Research Center. In 2021, women were still

underrepresented in health occupations such as physicians and surgeons, making up 38

percent of the workforce, and as dentists, with 33 percent, while they were overrepresented in

occupations such as dental hygienists, dieticians, nurses and occupational therapists. Women

made up 48 percent of life scientists, representing a slight two percent increase over 2016.



“Participating SMART students are selected through a highly competitive application process,”

said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. “We are proud of each class of

outstanding students that moves through this program. This is a historic year with our first all-

female class of students who are seeking hands-on, intensive research experience with LSU

Health Shreveport (LSUHS) investigators as they explore their career interests in medicine,

biomedical research and biomedical engineering. This is an inspiring group of students shining

a positive light on our area.”



David Guzick, M.D., Ph.D., Chancellor of LSUHS, shared, “We are honored to have partnered

with BRF since the inception of the SMART program with the goal of providing a yearlong

research opportunity for those interested in medicine, biomedical research and biomedical

engineering. The program has been a tremendous success with 93 percent of reporting

participants majoring in or having majored in science or health-related disciplines and 81

percent reporting they plan to attend or attended a postgraduate institution. I thank our faculty

who serve as mentors to these outstanding students who are making and will continue to

provide meaningful contributions in the areas of medicine and science.”



In 1997, BRF launched the SMART program to provide eight to 12 academically advanced high

school seniors from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes a yearlong research experience

alongside LSUHS investigators serving as their mentors. Since then, the program has served

more than 250 students. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSUHS; and the Caddo, Bossier

and DeSoto Parish School Boards.



Students in this year’s class are:

 Anika Alla – Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Hannah Fry – Airline High School

 Hailey Huguet – Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 TyTiarah Johnson – Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Chloe Liles – C.E. Byrd High School

 Hudson Roberts – C.E. Byrd High School

 Cameron Tucker – Loyola College Prep

 Anjali Veerareddy – Caddo Parish Magnet High School



The SMART program is funded through the generosity of donors, including the late Bobbie

Cates Hicks, the Bruce J. Heim Foundation, Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Give

for Good donors, Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s William C. Woolf Fund, and the

Magale Foundation.