Next week, Sci-Port will host the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Journey, a traveling,

hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. All of Us aims to

speed up health research and medical breakthroughs. To do so, All of Us is asking 1 million

volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information—information like where

they live, what they do, and their family health history.

Shreveport is one stop on the All of Us Journey’s national tour. Sci-Port invites you to attend

this event to learn more about the research program and how it could advance individualized

prevention, treatment, and care for all of us.

WHAT Sci-Port invites the Shreveport, Louisiana community to visit the All of Us

Journey and learn how you can help change the future of health.

WHEN April 3, 2023 through April 7, 2023

10 AM to 4 PM

WHERE Sci-Port Discovery Center – 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101

WHO Chris Middleton or Heather Kleiner

WHY Unlike a single research study focused on a specific disease or community, the All

of Us Research Program will create a research resource to inform thousands of

studies, covering a wide range of health conditions. This information could help

researchers learn more about different diseases and treatments and improve health

for generations to come.

Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport

Riverfront. For more information about IMAX® showtimes, purchasing movie tickets, or

purchasing admission tickets, visit sci-port.org or call 318-424-3466.