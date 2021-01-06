All WK COVID-19 vaccine allocated

The Louisiana Department of Health distributed COVID-19 vaccine to Willis-Knighton Health System to administer to employees and physicians. To date, Willis-Knighton has provided more than 2,000 vaccines to their healthcare workers, and that project continues. Recently, Willis-Knighton was instructed by the Louisiana Department of Hospitals (LDH) to administer any excess vaccine not provided to health system workers to people in the Tier 1B classification – specifically those patients age 70 years and older.



Since this morning’s notice to Willis-Knighton network physicians, the limited number of excess vaccines that were available to their patients at that time have been allocated. LDH has indicated they will offer additional vaccine and sites as supplies become