All-women crews lead strategic deterrent forces on International Women’s Day

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – As it has since 2016, Air Force Global Strike Command recognizes Women’s History Month by coordinating all-female alert crews to dispatch to the missile field, and all-female bomber crews at some of its bases.

This year, all three intercontinental ballistic missile wings are posting women to the field on alert for International Women’s Day today. In addition, bases across the command will have will have all-female command post teams, maintenance teams, and helicopter and security forces crews as well.

“It is important for us to recognize the important role women play in our military today, and International Women’s Day is the perfect opportunity to do that,” said Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing Commander. “When I came in 27 years ago, we would have barely been able to put together a couple of female crews, and now we are doing it across all three missile wings as well as some of our bomber wings as well. We want the American public to know that women directly support our mission every day.”

Women’s History Month commemorates the vital role of women in American history and its future. From manning the home front during the world wars to propelling suffragettes to demand the right to vote, women’s contributions in society has been, and is, constantly evolving.

Posting female crews has become an annual tradition at AFGSC as a way to recognize the contributions women make to the command and its mission.