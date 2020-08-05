All Y’all podcast returns August 10th with six episode series exploring The Louisiana Hayride

Shreveport, La.—All Y’all, a Shreveport-based podcast and live storytelling event series, will return on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 with a six-episode podcast series exploring the lasting cultural impact of The Louisiana Hayride. The series was produced in partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting and features interviews with country music superstar Kix Brooks, author and music historian Dr. Tracey Laird, musician AJ Haynes of Seratones, businessman Alton Warwick, author and historian Joey Kent, and retired newspaper publisher Robert Gentry. The series features a piece of original music written and performed by AJ Haynes and produced by Alexander Holeman. AJ Haynes’ participation is courtesy of New West Records.



The release of this podcast series coincides with Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s re-airing of Ken Burns’ critically acclaimed docuseries Country Music. Country Music is currently airing on Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. on LPB-HD. It concludes on Thursday, Aug. 20. In addition, the Ken Burns library will be available on Passport beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Country Music is one of the titles.



Episodes of the podcast will be released via all popular podcasting platforms—including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify—each Monday beginning on Aug. 10. Episodes may also be streamed via the All Y’all website at www.allyallblog.com.



“We set out to have a different kind of conversation about The Louisiana Hayride, and to consider not only what it meant to Shreveport in its heyday, but also how it was a very distinct product of American culture at the time,” said All Y’all co-founder and host Sara Hebert. “In this mini-series, we look at the radio show and live performances through the lens of personal narratives in a way that’s contemporary, fun and intimate.”



The complete schedule of episode release dates is as follows:



Monday, Aug. 10 – Episode 1: Dr. Tracey Laird

Monday, Aug. 17 – Episode 2: Big Rob Gentry

Monday, Aug. 24 – Episode 3: Joey Kent

Monday, Aug. 31 – Episode 4: Kix Brooks

Monday, Sept. 7 – Episode 5: Alton Warwick

Monday, Sept. 14 – Episode 6: AJ Haynes



All Y’all has published more than 70 episodes and hosted 17 live storytelling events, including six fundraiser events, since being founded in 2013 by Sara Hebert and Chris Jay. Hebert and Jay also produce Stuffed & Busted, a podcast, website and email newsletter dedicated to exploring and celebrating the food and drink of North Louisiana. Stuffed & Busted publishes two new articles each month, which may be viewed at www.stuffedandbusted.com. All Y’all and Stuffed & Busted are projects of All Y’all Media LLC.



A copy of the first episode has been made available for review by the media at this link. A selection of media-approved images is available in this Dropbox folder.



For interviews or more information, contact Sara Hebert at (318) 272-7949 or Chris Jay at (318) 272-1696.



An outreach grant for the Country Music documentary series was provided by WETA in Washington, D.C. and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.