Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Alma Ethel Harrelson, 98, lived in Bossier City, Louisiana and went to her Heavenly home on September 9, 2020 after a short illness. Alma was the wife of Garland W. Harrelson until his passing in August 1974. Together, they were dedicated and loving parents who always enjoyed having family get-togethers for special events and holidays. They were doting grandparents to their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



She and her husband, Garland, were fun loving and were always taking part in family fun rides in the 55 gallon “cow painted” barrels pulled on the pathway by a four wheeler. The barrels were always full of children shouting with glee.



Mom was a very supportive parent, always giving an opinion without a flinch or apology and never dismissing you even if you chose a different pathway to solve the problem. She was always welcoming you home no matter what, often working “I told you so” into the conversation, but always making sure to support you with anything she could offer.



Mom taught Sunday school and Dad was a deacon at North Side Baptist Church located on Hwy. 71. She also worked with childcare at First Baptist Church of Bossier. Some of her years included being in a garden club, working in horticulture, bird watching, and a 4-H teacher, teaching sewing and food preparation to children in their formative years.



Instead of going through the “empty nest” syndrome, Mom and Dad chose to foster three beautiful daughters, ages 6, 9, and 10 years of age until after one year of family life. Dad’s journey was directed to his Heavenly home in August of 1974. Mom continued raising the sisters until the age of their departure from home.



Alma had a full and happy life along with the ups and downs of a long and fulfilling journey of almost 99 years. However, her most important achievement was loving and raising her family.



Alma is preceded in death by her husband, Garland William Harrelson; son, Danny Garland Harrelson; and son-in-law, James Ralph Bennett. She is survived by her daughters, Janice K. Bennett, Marcia Watson and husband Archie, Blanchie Fernandez, Donna Rudock and husband Robbie, and Melody Rappoport; daughter-in-law, Sondra Harrelson; thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



Services to celebrate Alma’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Randy Harper of Bellaire Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Honoring Mrs. Harrelson as pallbearers are Todd, Troy, Clint, and Collin Eatman, along with Colton and Kevin Harrelson.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone involved with their mother’s care, including Intensive Care Specialty Hospital, the physicians, nurses, and staff, and Southern Care Hospice Services. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to Senior Adult Pastor, Joe Whitney.