Almost eight months later, family still seeking missing man

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public for their help in locating BreAndre McFann.

The 33-year-old was reported missing eight months ago in Sept. 21, 2018.

McFann is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. He was last seen at his residence in the Sherwood Apartments on Foster Street on Sept. 10, 2018.

He is described as 6’2” tall weighing 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a light colored baseball cap, and gray Nike brand shoes. McFann was driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number ZZC411.

McFann was reported missing to Bossier City Police by a family member.

Anyone with information on McFann’s whereabouts or his vehicle, should contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8665.