Alta Vascocu Franks

June 1, 1932 – October 28, 2022





Alta Vascocu Franks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 90. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Alta graduated from Fair Park High School and attended Northwestern State University.



As a teenager and very young adult, Alta was well known as a softball pitcher for her church league through Ingleside Baptist Church. Later, she worked for Mid States Oil where she met the love of her life, John Franks. Alta and John married August 17, 1952 and remained devoted to one another until John’s death on December 31, 2003. Both Alta and John were faithful members of Trinity Heights Baptist Church for over 40 years.



Alta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, John Franks; mother and father, Mary Camille and Gordon Lee Vascocu; and sisters, Evelyn Losey and Melva Langford.



Alta leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Karen Franks Recchia and husband, David; granddaughter, Lauren Mason Nunnery and husband, Neil; grandson, John Franks Mason and wife, Stephanie; step granddaughter, Amanda Recchia Oswalt; great-grandchildren, Faith Ingles, Logan Ingles, Jude Mason, and Maddie Oswalt; sister, Mary V. Caskey; and several special nieces and nephews. Alta also leaves to cherish her memory special friends, Bobby and Jane Jelks, Lonzo and Susan Lanier, Shirley and Norman Graham, Betty and John Fryar, Betty and Russell King, Brenda McDonough, and Betty Faye Womack.



The family would like to express their love and thankfulness to those who have blessed them with their love and care for Alta. Special thanks go to Dr. Dan Moller, beloved physician and friend for 40 years, Dr. Mandy Crow for her care and compassion to Alta these last few years of her life, faithful and loving sitter and longtime companion, Ella Feaster, and sitters, Kissy Day, Donna Kennon, and BJ Davis. The family also wishes to give special thanks to Wade Gipson, Betty Smith, Bruce Hunter, and Janelle Ward for their dedication to our mom and grandmother.



A Memorial Service honoring the life of Alta will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022 at Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Dr. Scott Teutsch, Reverend Billy Crosby, and Reverend Dan Lay. A visitation for Alta will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. A private graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service.

Honoring Alta as pallbearers will be David Recchia, Neil Nunnery, John Mason, Logan Ingles, Bobby Jelks, Roger Johnson, and Lonzo Lanier.



The family suggests memorials may be made to Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, LA 71107 or the charity of your choice.

Alta will always be remembered for her deep love for her family, her friends, and especially her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



“For I know the plans I have for you”, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Jeremiah 29: 11

