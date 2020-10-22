Altice USA Puts Technology at Bossier Parish Students’ Fingertips

Technology is at the heart of 21st century learning, and that could not be more evident than these last few

months as schools across America educate children during a pandemic. But technology does not come cheap

and is often beyond a school system’s grasp due to financial constraints.



Bossier Schools is grateful to be on the receiving end today of 40 iPads donated by Altice USA/Suddenlink to

connect students to virtual learning platforms. The tablets will be in classrooms soon and in students’ hands.



Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, contributed a total of $1 million to 30 school districts as part of

its COVID-19 response initiatives to support the communities it serves as they recover from the impact of the

pandemic. These contributions were made in the form of iPads and monetary donations to increase students

from Bossier Schools’ access to virtual classrooms opportunities, connectivity and online curriculum.



“At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical

role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow,” said Robbie Lee, Regional Vice

President, Midsouth Region.



Altice USA is committed to ensuring broadband access for all and understands that now, more than ever, having

the right tools to remain connected is just as critical as access itself. With this contribution, Altice USA hopes

students and schools can continue learning in this new, virtual environment.



