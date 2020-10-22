Altice USA Puts Technology at Bossier Parish Students’ Fingertips

Technology is at the heart of 21st century learning, and that could not be more evident than these last few
months as schools across America educate children during a pandemic. But technology does not come cheap
and is often beyond a school system’s grasp due to financial constraints.
Bossier Schools is grateful to be on the receiving end today of 40 iPads donated by Altice USA/Suddenlink to
connect students to virtual learning platforms. The tablets will be in classrooms soon and in students’ hands.
Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, contributed a total of $1 million to 30 school districts as part of
its COVID-19 response initiatives to support the communities it serves as they recover from the impact of the
pandemic. These contributions were made in the form of iPads and monetary donations to increase students
from Bossier Schools’ access to virtual classrooms opportunities, connectivity and online curriculum.
“At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical
role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow,” said Robbie Lee, Regional Vice
President, Midsouth Region.
Altice USA is committed to ensuring broadband access for all and understands that now, more than ever, having
the right tools to remain connected is just as critical as access itself. With this contribution, Altice USA hopes
students and schools can continue learning in this new, virtual environment.