Alvin Leon Maddox

Bossier City, LA – Alvin Leon Maddox, 87, went to be with his Lord on July 23, 2021. Al was born September 17, 1933, in Paulsboro New Jersey, an area he resided in until 1954, when he moved to Bossier City, Louisiana. His move was prompted by Maxine Johnson, a Louisiana girl, who was temporarily working in New Jersey. After only a few months of friendship, they married on April 10, 1954, and shortly after moved to Bossier. Though short in courtship, their marriage has lasted a Wonderful 67 years!



During their early years, he served in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, he attended night school at Centenary College in Shreveport, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in business. Al entered the insurance business in 1957 employed by Maryland Casualty Co. as a Senior Loss Representative. He began working at Whittington & Myers Insurance Agency of Bossier in December 1965. After one year there, he became a partner. Around April 1980, Al and Charles Hughes purchased the agency and renamed it Maddox & Hughes Insurance Agency. After retiring, he still came into the office up until a couple of months prior to his death.



In 1977, he was elected to a Councilman position in Bossier’s new Mayor/Council form of government. He was re-elected twice, serving a total of 12 years. He enjoyed being a part of Bossier’s growth. Hunting and fishing were two passions he developed once he moved to Louisiana. Another favorite passion was reading, to which the Bossier Central Library can attest.



Al was born to the late Norvell Nathaniel Maddox and Myrtle Anne Williams Maddox. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis Maddox and Clinton Maddox as well as a sister, Joyce E. Hutchinson.



In addition to his wife, Maxine, Al is survived by two sons, Scott Richard Maddox, who inherited his love of reading, (wife, Candy) and Todd Alvin Maddox, who inherited his love for hunting and fishing, (wife, Rhonda), and special niece Christi Magee (husband Stacey).



He is also survived by grandchildren, Meagan Paige Golden (Levi), Haley Meredith Carson (Harmon), Peyton Madison Maddox, Clint Powell, and Connor Powell (Kelsey). Survived by siblings, brother, Gene Maddox (Joyce) of Virginia and sister, Linda Maddox of New Jersey. Two Great Grandchildren, Beckham Golden and Norah Carson. He also has a host of wonderful nieces and nephews, both local and scattered across the country who loved him. Thank you to Joyce and Anne who have worked with dad at the agency since he joined in 1965.



Visitation was held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5-7PM at The Pentecostals of Bossier City, 2833 Viking Drive. The Funeral Service was held at 10AM, Friday, July 30, 2021, also at the Church.



Honorary pallbearers were the Bossier City Lions Club, where he served for 55 years. Serving as acting pallbearers are: Jeff Austin, Paul Tauzin, Luke Lambard, Rusty Russell, Gene Driggers, Harlan Hughes.



In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations to the Missions Program of The Pentecostals of Bossier City, 2833 Viking Drive, Bossier City LA 71111.

