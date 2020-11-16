Amanda Banks of Minden is going home with a new 2020 Polaris Ranger for Christmas

Bossier Parish, Louisiana, November 16, 2020 — Amanda Banks, the grand prize winner of the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center’s (NWLA FJC) online virtual raffle to support victims of domestic violence, is going home with a new 2020 Polaris Ranger from Louisiana Power Sports in Bossier City, valued at $5,900.

A $1000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of District Attorneys Schuyler Marvin and James Stewart was won by Jackie Loveless. Ronya Henderson won a $500 Residential Carpet Cleaning from Red River Sanitors. Tony Long won a $400 14kt White Gold Smokey Topaz Diamond Pendant Necklace from Sid Potts, Inc. Jason Parker won a one-night stay and dinner for two at Margaritaville Resort Casino, valued at $300.

Schuyler Marvin, District Attorney for Bossier/Webster Parishes, and the 2020 Executive Committee Chairman of the NWLA FJC, said, “Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the many individuals, businesses, media outlets and organizations for their generosity, who worked tirelessly to make this event possible in support of the Family Justice Center.”

Despite not being able to hold the Family Justice Center’s Annual People of Courage Benefit Luncheon this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the NWLA FJC said, “The raffle was a huge success!”