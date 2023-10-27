Amazon Invests in Second Facility in Shreveport

Amazon is entering into an agreement for a new last-mile facility in Caddo Parish. This new facility will be approximately 87,000 square feet at the Shreve Park Industrial Campus located off Highway 3132. Launch plans for this delivery station are in the early stages, with construction scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

“Shreveport is a great place to live and work, and we’re pleased to be setting local roots here,” said Jessica Breaux, Amazon Senior Manager of Economic Development. “With the opening of our state-of-the-art fulfillment center that is slated for next year and now this delivery station, we will be hiring for more than 1,000 local, good jobs and able to serve customers faster and better in and around Shreveport. We appreciate the support of our great partners, including the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, City of Shreveport, and Caddo Parish.”

Amazon supports more than one million employees worldwide who are innovating and working to serve customers throughout several global fulfillment centers, retail locations, data centers, corporate offices, tech hubs, and headquarters locations. Most hourly employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn between $17 and $28 per hour.

“In welcoming Amazon’s decision, I am thrilled to announce that Shreveport and Caddo Parish are now at the forefront of innovation and progress,” said City of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “This significant milestone not only marks an exciting chapter for our community but also reinforces Shreveport’s position as a key player in the global marketplace. Together, we are building a future where opportunities flourish and dreams find their wings.”

This facility will be the second Amazon location in Shreveport, with the first being a Robotics Fulfillment Center slated to open in mid-2024. At Robotics Fulfillment Centers, employees work side-by-side with robots to pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, toys, and housewares. A last-mile facility is where customer orders are prepared for delivery to customers.

“In business, there’s no finish line, only mile markers, and each one of those counts toward the goal,” said Parish of Caddo District 7 Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the footprint and excited to welcome new business opportunities to District 7 and Caddo Parish.”

The company has been working directly with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, which owns and manages the Shreve Park Industrial Campus, and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the regional economic development organization supporting Caddo Parish. The team worked to ensure that the facility and surrounding infrastructure could meet the needs of the company’s intended purpose.

“The Chamber is so pleased that Amazon has chosen ShrevePark as the location for their local last mile facility,” said Dr. Tim Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber. “An additional tenant of this caliber at ShrevePark highlights the ongoing opportunities for economic growth in our region and once again validates Shreveport’s value as a distribution nexus.”

One of every five Americans lives within a 500-mile radius of Shreveport, making the city enviable for distribution and logistics companies. Ample transportation and connectivity throughout the area offer businesses like Amazon seamless access to multiple markets. Full-time and part-time jobs will be available closer to the facility’s operational opening date. More information on career opportunities will be publicized once the facility is ready to open.

“We congratulate Amazon and thank them for their commitment to the Shreveport community,” said North Louisiana Economic Partnership President & CEO Justyn Dixon. “This additional investment is a testament to our excellent business climate and the advantages of our geographical location in North Louisiana.”