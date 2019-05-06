American Rose Center holds Green Thumb seminar

The American Rose Center will hold its second 2019 Green Thumb Educational Seminar on Saturday, May 18, at the Klima Rose Hall, The American Rose Center, 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is not necessary, but encouraged, by calling 318-938-5402.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with Dr. Allen Owings presenting Plants for the Pollinators. At 10:30 a.m. to noon is Planting New Pollinator Plants in the Gardens.

Retired LSU AgCenter horticulturist Allen Owings will discuss the variety of plants you can use to at-tract pollinators to your garden and the benefits of these plants.

Dr. Allen Owings is a retired horticulture professor with the LSU AgCenter. Owings received his B.S. degree in plant science from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA and graduate degrees in horticulture from LSU and Mississippi State University. He served as coordinator of statewide LSU AgCenter extension efforts in commercial ornamental horticulture and also as resident coordinator of the Hammond Research Station. Owings currently serves as senior horticulturist at Bracy’s Nursery in Amite City.