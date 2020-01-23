Amy Kinnaird

Shreveport, LA – Mrs. Amy Kinnaird, 62, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on January 20, 2020. A memorial service will begin at 10AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Osborn Funeral Home with Dr. Pat Day, officiating. A reception will follow at Osborn.

Mrs. Kinnaird was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Shreveport, LA for 42 years where she raised her family. She was a beloved member of the North Texas National Speakers Association and local professional business organization BEI. She moved to Shreveport in 1978 to work for IBM as a systems engineer for fifteen years. She continued her professional career at SCA before becoming an entrepreneur when she opened her own marketing consulting business in the mid-2000’s. In more recent years she grew her speaking and training business which led to national speaking opportunities.

Mrs. Kinnaird was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Randall; and sisters, Priscilla Randall and Chrissy Randall. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Lewis Kinnaird; father, Ray Randall, of Rogers, AR; daughter, Carrie Foster (Greg), of Pinehurst, NC; son, Will Kinnaird, of Ruston, LA; granddaughter, Sally Foster; and sister, Claudia Bourgeois (Chris), of Fulshear, TX.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Atkinson, Art Bright, Sam Crawford, Gary Hand, James Murphy, Rob Shadoin, Johnny Sour, and E.H. Spillers.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.