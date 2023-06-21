Amy Michelle Bucker, 41, of Haughton, LA, passed away from a sudden illness on June 19, 2023 in Shreveport, LA with her family around her bedside. Visitation will be June 21, 2023 from 5-8pm at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on June 22, 2023 at Hill Crest Funeral Home Chapel with her brother, Brian, officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Amy was born in Muskogee, OK to Martha Ann McElyea and James Frederick, Jr. on March 31, 1982. She graduated from Haughton High School in 2000. She attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 2005. In 2003, she participated in the Disney College Internship Program at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. She later returned to school and obtained her M.A.T. in early childhood education and library science, followed by a decorated career as a classroom teacher and school librarian, obtaining the 2018-19 Teacher of the Year at 81st Street ECE and the 2022 Caddo Parish Schools Rookie Librarian of the Year honors.

Amy was known for her self-sacrifice and service to others. She always placed her faith, family, and friends before her own needs and wants. She was the epitome of a model daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was always and forever a blessing to those who knew and loved her. Amy’s faith and hope were in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, alone.

Amy is preceded in death by her father, James, Jr.; grandparents, James, Sr. and Virginia Bucker; Henry and Halli McElyea.

She is survived by her mother Marti Bucker of Haughton, LA; sister Laura (Keith) Lewis of Cold Spring, KY; brother Brian (Christy) Bucker of Haughton, LA; niece, Briley Bucker; nephews, Drake Lewis and Carlos Williams; her beloved dog, Macy, and many other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Brad Brown, Casey Brown, Kevin Goodwin, Colby Nelams, Seth Reeg,

Joe Sherwin, Tom Soto, and Carlos Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

