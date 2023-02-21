AMY ROBERTSON NAMED DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR RED RIVER REVEL

Red River Revel, Inc., proudly welcomes Amy Robertson as the new Director of Operations.

Red River Revel, Inc. is the 501c3 nonprofit organization that brings annual events to Northwest Louisiana, including Red River Revel Arts Festival, CORK: A Red River Revel Wine Event, Shreveport Farmers’ Market, and Shreveport BREW. Amy Robertson brings a plethora of experience in management, accounting, budgeting, internal controls, and operations to this organization, along with an eagerness and passion to serve the community.



“We’re excited to have Amy Robertson on the Red River Revel team. She brings years of experience, knowledge, and organizational skills as well as a high capacity to learn and a love of the Revel.” Said Logan Lewis, Executive Director for the Red River Revel.



Amy Robertson comes to the Red River Revel from Bossier Parish Libraries. Serving as the library’s Business Manager, Amy’s primary focus was to oversee operating and capital project funds through budget planning, revision, and forecasting. In addition, she worked closely with the director and administrative team in developing and planning library services and related strategic initiatives. In her spare time, Amy enjoys nature photography, genealogy, and reading. She is married to Randy Robertson and has one fur baby, Abbey Rue.



“I am excited to join the Red River Revel, and to have this opportunity to work with such a dynamic and diverse group of people in producing the Red River Revel Arts Festival, a celebration of the arts for our community. As well as our other popular events: CORK: A Red River Revel Wine Event, Shreveport Brew, Shreveport Farmers’ Market, and the Wayne Curtis Memorial Arts Fundraiser.” said Amy Robertson.