Andrew Joseph Maxey

A funeral service will be held for Lance Corporal Andrew Joseph Maxey at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Road, Benton, Louisiana. Pastor John Fream will officiate the service. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Interment will follow the service at Mount Ararat Cemetery 792 LA-552, Downsville, Louisiana 71234.

Andrew Maxey, 24, was born June 8, 1996 to Martha and Paul Maxey in Tyler, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, after a brief illness.



Those who knew Andrew, even just a little, knew he was an avid baseball fan and accomplished player. He was a two-time member of the Louisiana Dixie Youth State Championship team, the first runner up in Dixie baseball world series, a four-year varsity player for the Vikings Airline High School Baseball team, an all-district pitcher, all region pitcher, and a pitcher in the TCS Post Grad Program in Texas.



Andrew graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana in 2015. After school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and reported to the Marine Corps Recruit depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, on July 24, 2017. After his graduation from recruit training at the School of Infantry, he reported for duty with Third Battalion, Sixth Marine Regiment, Second Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on February 2, 2018. There he was assigned to Combined Anti-Armor Team Two as a machine gunner and a vehicle commander. He deployed to and participated in multiple training exercises in both Okinawa and Japan. Andrew was commonly known as one of the best machine gunners in the battalion. He was often found behind a heavy machine gun, imparting wisdom to his subordinates or refining his craft.



Andrew had a bigger than life personality, was outgoing, and funny with his sharp sense of humor. He was fun loving and knew how to lighten tension and put people at ease, making hard situations or bad days, not so bad. Mostly, whether to his team, friends, family, or country, he was fiercely loyal. Lance Corporal Andrew Joseph Maxey was a most beloved husband, son, brother, family member, friend, and Marine.



Andrew will be missed every day by his new bride, Christine Ogrodnik; parents, Martha and Paul Maxey; his brothers, Daniel Paul Maxey, Harrison Maxey, and Jonathon Maxey; nieces, Layla and Hadison; nephew, Peyton; and his large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard “Harry” Maxey and Pearl Maxey Wells, and Mittie and George von Diezelski.



Honoring Andrew as pallbearers will be Cameron Kyle, Colton Kyle, Chase Smith, Andrew Lowe, Peyton Coker, and Jacob James.



The family suggests any donations made in Andrew’s name may be made to Duke University Medical Center, Duke Cancer Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, North Carolina 27710.