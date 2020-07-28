Andrew W. King, Jr.

Haughton, LA – Andrew Wesley King, Jr. (A.W.) was born on February 14, 1925 in Lyman, MS. He lived most of his life in Bogalusa, LA until relocating to Haughton in the late 1990’s. Mr. King passed away July 22, 2020 in Shreveport, LA due to complications from COVID-19. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard in WWII as Fireman First Class and a gunner in the invasion of Okinawa, Marshall Islands, Saipan, and the Marianas. He retired as Assistant Fire Chief from Bogalusa Fire Department with 34 years of service and was very active in the AFLCIO and the American Legion. Like most firefighters he had numerous part-time jobs. A.W. was a long time member of Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City LA, actively serving as deacon for many years. He was also active in VBS, Associational, State, and National meetings.



A.W. was preceded in death by his parents, Aline Thomas King and A. W. King, Sr.; wife, Virginia Walters King; sisters, Thelma Case, Genevieve Mize, and Catherine Nunn.

He is survived by his daughters, Pam King Tarpley, Jackie King Pruett (Steve); grandchildren, Lissa Gore (Blake), Courtney Robbins (Jeremy), Scott Pruett (Dena), and Stephanie Pruett; great grandchildren, Ethan Robbins, Lainey Robbins, Henry Pruett, and James Pruett.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA, officiated by Pastor Nathan Luellen, with Bro. Jason Hebert assisting. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA. The family received friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

