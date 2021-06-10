Animal Adoption Saturdays Resume at Bossier City Animal Control

Beginning this weekend, Bossier City Animal Control will resume its Saturday animal adoption events. The Saturday adoptions at the facility were suspended during the renovation and as a result of COVID restrictions. With the help of volunteers from Hand in Paw, Bossier City Animal Control at 3217 Old Shed Road will be open this Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoption fees for dogs are $100 and adoption fees for cats are $70. Volunteers will also be at PetSmart in Bossier City with animals from BCAC available for adoption on Saturday.

Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens looking for their furever homes are listed at www.bossiercity.org/418/Pet-Adoption-Information.