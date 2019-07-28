Anita Faye (Mathews) Dominique

Bossier City, LA – Life Celebration services for Anita are scheduled for 2 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. The family invites friends to a visitation prior to the service from 1 PM until service time. Dr. Peter Lundell will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Ruben “Jerrel” and Angie “Bernice” Haynes Mathews welcomed Anita Faye into the world while in Washington State on January 14, 1954. In her youth, Anita was one talented basketball player and all-around athlete. Her passion for sports continued into adulthood, as she transformed from player into enthusiast. She watched most everything, but especially enjoyed the Saints and NASCAR.

She had a green thumb, particularly when it came to growing her beautiful roses and other flowers, but her biggest accomplishment was raising her two sons to become the fine men that they are today. Anita was indeed the most loving wife and mother. She was the kindest person, who endeavored to make a positive impact on everyone around her. After a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s, Anita passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and friends on July 24, 2019 at the age of 65.

Her parents Jerrel and Bernice preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Bruce Anthony Dominique; sons, Christopher “Chad” Speir and Bruce Anthony Dominique, Jr.; one brother, one sister, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Maurie Patterson and Dr. Devanshi Jani for their kind and compassionate care as Anita coped with her illness.

