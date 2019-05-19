Ann Frances Kittler

Bossier City, LA – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ann Frances Kittler, 85, at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Msgr. Earl V. Provenza. Inurnment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, with a Vigil to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Mrs. Kittler was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and was a counselor for A.A. She had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and loved sports, especially the N.Y. Yankees and Louisiana Tech, playing golf, puzzles, reading, and anything Snoopy.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Richard Jones; mother, Madeline Green Jones; and her sister, Dorothy Shields. She is survived by her son, James Kittler; daughter, Julia Kittler; grandchildren, Stephanie C. Johnston, Chad M. Johnston, Kaitlin M. Wood, and Mariah L. Burns; and several great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Gatti, Chad Johnston, Chris Font, and Gil Wisby.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Christ the King Catholic Church or Mary’s House Pregnancy Care Center, Shreveport.

Ann was very proud of her Irish heritage, the family thought it would be a nice tribute that, instead of black on Tuesday, try to find a wee bit of green to wear that day!

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ann’s dear friend, Judy Canales, whose love and devotion comforted her from this life to her new. May God bless you, Judy.

You may offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.