Ann Mondello Digilormo

Bossier City, LA – Ann Mondello Digilormo entered her heavenly home on July 30, 2019 at the age of 84, surrounded by family and friends. She was a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She admired God’s beautiful creations and was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Jude Parish. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Society and Tuesday Morning Bible Class.

Ann enjoyed working alongside the love of her life, Dominick, to whom she was married for 37 years. She was affectionately known as “Maw-Maw Ann” to all who knew her. She will fondly be remembered for her generous, warm, and loving spirit. Ann loved traveling, making arts and crafts, and shopping.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vicky Digilormo Whitman and husband Jimmie, son Donald DIgilormo and wife Teresa, and grandchildren Jason Whitman and wife Lisa, Shannon Williams and husband Matt, Chad Whitman and wife Stephanie, Dustin Digilormo and wife Regina and five great-grandchildren: Levi, Avery Grace, Brooks, Jules, and Colton. She was predeceased by her husband, Dominick Digilormo, Jr., parents Virginia and John Mondello, and brother Joseph Charles Mondello.

Honoring Ann as pallbearers will be Jason Whitman, Chad Whitman, Dustin Digilormo, Matt Williams, Luke Charchio, and Elgy Meek. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dominick Digilormo, Tony Roppolo, Kenneth Treadway, and Judge Thomas A. Wilson, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Pike Thomas officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Road. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. with a Vigil Service to follow at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the care and compassion given by Dr. Allen Cox, Jr., Elizabeth Byrd, Stephanie Whitman, and Regional Hospice.