

Anna May (Annie) Haycraft Dunlop, 82, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away February 14, 2023. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on February 4, 1941, to the late William J. and Elizabeth J. Haycraft. Annie was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother, William T. Haycraft, sister, Betty Miller, Charles Parker, Billy Ray Himes and former spouse, Dr. Frank Popp.



The family moved to Taneytown, Maryland in 1947 where she won two scholarships, attending Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. Annie retired after 31 years from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where she traveled worldwide as a Senior Management Analyst.



On January 19, 1985, Annie was “born again” accepting Jesus Christ as her personal savior. In 2014, at 73, Annie met the love of her life, retired Navy Lieutenant Herbert J. Dunlop. They married in April 2015, living in Story, Arkansas and Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Annie was a one-in-a-million person and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.



Annie's remains will be interned with Herb in Haughton, Louisiana and with Dr. Frank Popp in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.


