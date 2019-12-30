Annalyse Renee Hopkins

Bossier City, LA – Annalyse Renee Hopkins, of Bossier City, Louisiana left this earth on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, after battling a lifetime of illness. She was born to Theodore (Ted) L. Hopkins, Jr. and Datha Renee Branch Hopkins on January 10, 1991.

Annalyse will be remembered for her infectious smile and mischievous spirit which will be greatly missed. When she walked into a room, she captivated it, demanding all the energy and attention of those around her. She spoke her mind and could do so with sharp wit. She liked working with her hands and often rescued her mother from her mechanical inabilities. She was not intimidated by much and never minded taking risks. She met and talked to people easily, and to those she loved, she did so with no reserve. The greatest joy of her life were her beautiful children of whom she was so proud.

Annalyse fought many difficult battles. A traumatic brain injury victim at age seventeen, she struggled often with frustrating side effects such as short-term memory, impulsivity, and depression. When she was able to work, she enjoyed jobs at Raising Canes, Cici’s Pizza, P& G in Alexandria and other temporary places. Throughout her adult life she resided in Alexandria, Rosepine, DeRidder, and Bossier City. When she came back to live in Bossier in 2017, she set about building great memories with her family which will be treasured for a lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, O.B. and Dorothy Branch; and paternal grandparents, Theodore L. Hopkins, Sr. and Pauline Elizabeth Tucker Hopkins. She is survived by her parents, Ted and Datha Hopkins; her brother, Jaron Hopkins (Dallas, TX); her children, Viviane Pauline Leonard, (Clinton, LA), Lorelai Sonja Monk (Bossier City), and Cordelia Lyse Monk (Bossier City); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at The Pentecostals of Bossier’s Youth Current Center, 2833 Viking Drive, Bossier City. Officiating will be lay minister, Gaylyn Webb. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. A private family internment will be at Forest Park Cemetery.

Honoring Annalyse as pallbearers will be Terry Hopkins, J.T. Watson, Mark Chrisman, Carl Michels, Ben Addison, and Bill Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaron Hopkins and Bubba Lee.

The family would like to thank the host of people who prayed often for Annalyse and loved her unconditionally.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana, the ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation Ark-La-Tex Chapter, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or to the Annalyse Hopkins Children’s College Fund at Regions Bank.