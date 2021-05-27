Annette Yates Taylor





A memorial service honoring the life of Annette Yates Taylor will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Northpoint Community Church, 4204 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Pastor Bryan Reed of The Simple Church will officiate the service. A visitation with the family will be held at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.



Dorothy Annette Yates Taylor was born March 30, 1956 in Mansfield, Louisiana to Rufus and Elaine Yates and passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children, Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a long battle with Lupus complicated by COVID-19.



Annette graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Education and taught for many years at Crawford Elementary in Arcadia, Louisiana. She was a devoted mother and grandmother whom her family and loved ones lovingly referred to as Mama Joe. She had a deep love for Jesus and sharing him with others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert Yates.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bobby Taylor and wife, Katie, Eddie Taylor and wife, Callie, and Miranda Lynn Taylor; grandchildren, Joseph, Reese, Addison, Zoey, Travis, and Danielle Taylor; brother, Bruce Yates; sister, Ledra Campbell; beloved dog, Nyles; grand-dog, Rufus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial may be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, 2544 Linwood Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103, hsnwla.com.