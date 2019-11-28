Annie Jane Allums Dominique

Bossier City, LA – Annie Jane Allums Dominique passed away on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. Services for Annie Jane will be held at 10AM on Friday November 29, at Boone Funeral Home on Airline Dr. in Bossier City, LA and will be officiated by Dr. Peter Lundell. The family will begin receiving guest at 9AM.

She was preceded in death by her parents Theo & Connie Allums, along with four brothers and one sister, as well as her daughter Penny Dominique Provost, daughter in law Anita Dominique & grandson Bruce Anthony Dominique Jr.

Annie Jane is survived by her children Joey Dominique, Bruce Dominique Sr, Pamela Lomastro and husband John, Jason Dominique & wife Emaly. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Her greatest love was her family and friends, her home was the central place for many to visit and enjoy her wonderful cooking, her recipes will live on for many years after her passing. Born in Carthage, Texas Annie

Jane graduated from Beckville High School. After graduating she moved to Shreveport to work for South Central Bell working many roles over 26 years. The role she played in her family and friends lives made an impact on them all. Giving confidence and care for those she interacted with, all knew that she cared for them no matter where they may be.

Though she had many hobbies from Gardening, making Crochet blankets for all of her grand and great grandchildren, her biggest love was interacting with the people she knew over her 88 years.

Her quick wit and kindness lasted all the way to her last days, each time she received a visit from someone, she was grateful for the time they took to see her.

In lieu of Flowers, the family suggests a donation to Langley Cemetery ,165 CR286, Beckville, TX 75631