Annie Laura Armstrong

Bossier City, LA – Annie Laura Allen Armstrong, 84, was born on Tuesday, December 11, 1934 to Ephrain & Eunice Allen and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Quentin, MS. Annie was a faithful member of Restoration Centre International Ministries, of Bossier City, LA. Annie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Annie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Willard “Jack” Armstrong, their infant son, Willard Hugh Armstrong, Jr.; daughter, Donna M. Lott, and her parents: Ephrain Allen and Eunice Cupit Allen; one brother and four sisters.

Annie is survived by: daughter, Jacquelyn Hayden and husband Ellis; daughter, Pamela Twohig and husband Ed; son, John Armstrong; son-in-law, Bill Lott; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; twin sister, Audrey Thornton; additional sisters: Elois Allen, Marcel DuBose, Beulah Barber; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Annie will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Ellis Hayden, Rev. Bill Lott and Rev. Thomas Keys officiating. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home, prior to the funeral on Sunday, at 2:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be: Lance Hayden, Cody Armstrong, Steve Kizzia, Heath Broadway, Lawrence Brown, and Charles Olsen. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Oscar Jennings, Seth Armstrong.

Memorials may be made to Restoration Centre Building Fund, 3200 Schuler Dr., Bossier City, LA 71112.

You may offer condolences and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.