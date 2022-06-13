ANNUAL FUNDRAISER FOR FEIST-WEILLER CANCER CENTER RETURNS JUNE 16

For more than 20 years, supporters have gathered at Life Savers to celebrate and raise vital funds for North Louisiana’s only academic cancer center. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Feist-Weiller Cancer Center serves an area with immense need and some of the highest incidence of cancer in the nation. The event returns this year on Thursday, June 16, for the first time in- person since 2019.

The theme of Life Savers 2022 is Taking Flight, which symbolizes not only the re-introduction of this storied event, but also bold new visions as Feist-Weiller welcomes its new director, Dr. Sarah Thayer. At this Pan Am-inspired experience, guests are encouraged to dress to the theme and will enjoy flights of food inspired by global destinations. A silent auction will feature exclusive travel items such as week-long vacations to Hawaii, the Caribbean and Miramar beach; a private sunset flight above Shreveport-Bossier following a progressive dinner at local restaurants; artwork created by patients in Feist-Weiller’s Arts in Medicine program; and a complete LSU gameday experience including tickets, parking, and accommodations. Additionally, attendees can win items to enhance their next vacation or staycation through a pull auction.

Proceeds from Life Savers help Feist-Weiller Cancer Center continue its work to improve health outcomes in North Louisiana through cancer treatment, research, and education. Life Savers 2022: Taking Flight is generously sponsored by Genentech. A special thank you to additional sponsors is extended to The Cancer Focus Fund, LP; Bristol Myers Squibb; Drs. Burton, Mansour, and Mills; Kite Pharma; Holliday Enterprises Inc; Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry; Medic Pharmacy; Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport; and Lynn and Armand Roos & Connie and Donald Posner.

To learn more and book your ticket to Life Savers 2022: Taking Flight, visit lsuhsfoundation.org/lifesavers.