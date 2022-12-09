ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays

The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, and Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS), your local animal welfare organization working in the city to improve the lives of citizens and animals alike, are teaming up for a Holiday adoption weekend from December 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend‐long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next fur‐ever pet. Best Friends has partnered with over 600 shelters and rescues for the holiday campaign. The three previous Adoption Weekends resulted in over 25,000 pets finding loving families.



As part of the adoption weekend, BCAS with HIP, our non‐profit partner paying for most of the medical needs of animals in the care of the Bossier City animal shelter; PCCR, a local cat adoption agency helping to find your next fur‐ever purr‐baby; and Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital, a locally owned, comprehensive animal healthcare practice that provides the highest quality medical and surgical care and assists BCAS, HIP and PCCR in caring for and providing the best possible veterinary services for Bossier City’s unwanted animals, are holding the Annual Kitten Extravaganza on Saturday from 10a‐3p at Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital: 4250 Viking Dr, Bossier City and Bossier City Animal Services: 3217 Old Shed Rd, Bossier City.



“BCAS and PCCR are so incredibly lucky to be partnered with Best Friends Animal Society because during these adoption weekends, they cover part of our usual adoption fee so we can waive and reduce fees to help get these animals out of the system and in to great, loving, fur‐ever homes. BCAS has had terrific success being part of these adoption weekends this year, and looks forward to continued success this weekend with reduced or waived fees for ALL cats. Come meet these wonderful purr‐babies and find your Holiday Cheermeister with BCAS and PCCR!,” said Shari Wood, BCAS Superintendent.



 BCAS is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., every week of the year except,

Holidays. This weekend, we have Special Sunday hours, 12 a.m. – 3 p.m.!

Come see us at 3217 Old Shed Rd, next to Tinsley Park.



For more information go to, https://www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal‐Services or follow BCAS

on Facebook @bossiercityanimalservices. View BCAS adoptable pets on Petfinder.



 PCCR is open by appointment! For more information go to, https://portcitycatrescue.org/ or

follow PCCR on Facebook @portcitycatrescue. View PCCR adoptable pets on Petfinder.



All approved adoptions include:

 Vaccinations appropriate for the age of your pet on the day of adoption

 Standard testing for FeLV/FIV (cats) and Heartworm (dogs)

 Rabies vaccination

 Basic Spay/Neuter

 Microchip

 The love and devotion of your new purr‐fect fur‐baby!



“There’s no better way to spread holiday cheer this holiday season than to adopt or foster a shelter pet in need,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “By adopting a best friend, you’re giving one lucky dog or cat a home as well as creating space for another pet to be rescued. That means you become a lifesaver to two animals in need and there’s no better gift than that.”



National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Additionally, many shelters are facing challenges with staffing shortages, limited hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events. All this adds up to the current crisis of most U.S. shelters being at or over capacity, resulting in pets being more at risk due to lack of space.

That’s why BCAS and PCCR are compelled to be a part of the National Adoption Weekend. “Long‐term shelter residents are increasing, especially in our cat populations. Currently at BCAS 15 animals have been housed 4 months to 1 year and 13 of those 15 are cats! Cats do NOT do well in shelters and wait longer on a home because they are in such an extra stressful situation for them. These animals don’t show or visit with strangers well. This will only get worse the longer they stay, and without YOUR HELP they will not survive! It is imperative that we find homes for these long‐term residents immediately!



Come and ask to visit with any of our long‐term residents TODAY,” said Shari Wood. “Additionally, we work with people in the community to house animals in foster homes outside of the shelter, but those are severely limited as well. If you aren’t ready to commit to adoption but would like to help, please consider fostering to still make a big difference in saving lives.”



For more information go to:

BCAS: https://www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal‐Services or on Facebook @bossiercityanimalservices

PCCR: https://portcitycatrescue.org/ or on Facebook: @portcitycatrescue

HIP: https://handinpawfriendsofbossiercityanimalcontrol.org/ or on Facebook: @handinpawBC

Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital: https://vikingdrivevet.com/ or on Facebook: @vikingdrivevet



About Bossier City Animal Services

The Office of Bossier City Animal Services is dedicated to the elimination of animal suffering, to

protecting the people of this city and their interests, and to providing care for hundreds of homeless and unwanted animals. We envision the day when all citizens, their property and neighborhoods will be safe from the dangers and nuisances of irresponsible pet ownership; when animals will not suffer because of human abuse, neglect or ignorance; and when, as a city we can continue to move forward working together to win the war against pet overpopulation and abuse.



About Port City Cat Rescue

Port City Cat Rescue was founded in 2015 for the purpose of rescuing cats from high kill animal controls and saving homeless kittens and cats from the community. There is a huge overpopulation and homeless cat problem in the Shreveport/Bossier area. We strive to rescue as many as possible, have them properly vetted and altered, and find them loving homes. We are a no‐kill rescue, and cats have a permanent place with us until they find a forever home.



About the Best Friends Network



The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups,

spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. We are a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information‐sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies. Our partners support each other and inspire their own communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.



About Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control

Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control is a nonprofit started to provide vet care for

Bossier City shelter animals. Over the years, Hand in Paw (HIP) has expanded its mission as necessary, in the ever‐changing world of animal rescue to also help with area TNR, and promote the adoption, foster, care and transport of animals surrendered to BCAS, with the goal of saving as many precious lives as possible.

About Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital

Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital is here to help and support you. We are a locally owned, comprehensive animal healthcare practice that provides the highest quality medical and surgical care to clients in Bossier City, Shreveport, and the surrounding areas of northwest Louisiana. We offer a wide range of primary pet care services including allergy testing, boarding, dental care, in‐clinic diagnostics, laser therapy, surgery, reproductive services, wellness care, and more.