Annual Motorcycle Ride Passes Through Bossier

Motorcycle units with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Haughton Police Department waited at the ready on Sunday afternoon for the unique and important escort.



The units provided a police escort from the Louisiana/Texas state line to Monroe for more than 250 motorcyclists participating in the annual Run for the Wall motorcycle ride. The mission of the Run for The Wall motorcycle ride is to promote healing for the veterans, families, and friends of all prisoners of war, those missing in action, and to honor the memories of those killed in action, since the

Vietnam War.



First time rider Esther Walser, of Alamogorda, New Mexico, this ride is near and dear to her heart. “This is for my father, who was a prisoner of war! For my brother, who luckily came back from Vietnam, but got spat on! For all those that are forgotten, for all those that are still missing and didn’t come home to their families,” said Walser.



During the past five years, the 10-day cross-country journey which starts in Southern California and ends at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. has drawn an average of more than 1,500 riders. Bossier resident Johnathan Creel said the ride has moved him to action, and that is why he will be riding. “I’m a veteran myself, with the Air Force, I also support the Vietnam Veterans,” Creel said. “I believe that when they returned, I was a young teenager, and they were not treated well. I want to support the ones that are here now and I want to support the POWs and the MIAs. It’s a great cause and it touches my heart.”



The riders made a pit stop at the QT truck stop off Industrial Drive in Bossier City to refuel and to refresh before heading to Monroe. “We are honored to provide an escort for this leg of the trip for motorcyclists who are honoring all the men and women of our armed forces, said Sgt. Tony Broadway of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



Sheriff’s Posse member Ken Prim also aided with escorting the riders. This was the first time the annual ride stopped in Bossier City.