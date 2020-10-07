Annual National Night Out block parties were held last night throughout Bossier Parish.

There were a total of eight parties held: River Ridge Subdivision in Benton, Dogwood Park in Haughton, Old Green Acres in Bossier City, Rosedale Subdivision, Shady Grove Subdivision in Bossier City, Sterling Ranch in Bossier Parish, River Walk in Bossier Parish, and The Crossing at Wemple in Bossier Parish.

“Despite the low number of block parties, we usually have, I think the night was a success,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Last night Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office attended the eight-block parties that were held for the annual National Night Out event. Six parties were in the parish while two were held in the city.

“I would like to say thank you to the neighborhoods in the parish and those in the city that held block parties,” Sheriff Whittington said. “We were able to get out and get to know the residents of our great parish and city made the night a huge success in my book.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.