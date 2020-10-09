Annual Progress Report on Hazard Mitigation Plan

This evaluation report for Activity 510 was prepared by the Bossier City City Engineer and can be

Officer.



Mitigation Action B1-Building Retrofits

Police Evidence Storage Building flood proofing is currently under construction.

Mitigation Action B2-Drainage Improvements

Project ongoing.

There is a project being designed for the Bossier Ditch to be rebuild.

Mitigation Action B3-Mitigation of Repetitive Loss Properties

Project ongoing.

Mitigation Action B4-Safe Room Project

Safe rooms are constructed at all Fire Stations.

Mitigation Action B5-Education and Outreach

Project ongoing.

As required for each unique structure.

Mitigation Action B6-Generators for Public Buildings

This project is complete.

Bossier City owns and maintains generators at City Hall, Public Works Complex, Fire Stations

and other essential buildings.

Mitigation Action B7-Lighting and Mitigation

This project is complete.

Mitigation Action B8-Warning Systems

Project ongoing. No updates or upgrades were made to the public warning system. Reverse

911 is in place.

Mitigation B9-Promote Flood Insurance

Project ongoing. Brochures mailed to all properties located in a Special Flood Hazard Area,

announcement published in the Tri-Parish Phone Book and a brochure mailed to all Repetitive

loss properties and surrounding properties.

Mitigation B10-Dam and Levee Working Group

N/A

Mitigation Action B11-Drought Ordinance

Under review

Mitigation Action B12-Wildfire Ordinance

Under review

Mitigation Action B13-Potable Water

Bossier City complies with guidelines set by the DEQ and/or The State Fire Marshall for burn

bans. Penalties are set by the State Fire Marshall.

Action B14-Complete Drainage Projects

Does not apply to Bossier City

Mitigation Action B18-Diversion Channel Construction

This project is complete.