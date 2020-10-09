Annual Progress Report on Hazard Mitigation Plan

This evaluation report for Activity 510 was prepared by the Bossier City City Engineer and can be
viewed on the City Of Bossier City’s web site, will be published in the Bossier Press Tribune (Bossier
City’s official newspaper) and at the Bossier City Engineering Office. Also a copy of this report was
given to the Mayor’s Office and released to the local media through Bossier City’s Public Information
Officer.
Mitigation Action B1-Building Retrofits
Police Evidence Storage Building flood proofing is currently under construction.
Mitigation Action B2-Drainage Improvements
Project ongoing.
There is a project being designed for the Bossier Ditch to be rebuild.
Mitigation Action B3-Mitigation of Repetitive Loss Properties
Project ongoing.
Mitigation Action B4-Safe Room Project
Safe rooms are constructed at all Fire Stations.
Mitigation Action B5-Education and Outreach
Project ongoing.
As required for each unique structure.
Mitigation Action B6-Generators for Public Buildings
This project is complete.
Bossier City owns and maintains generators at City Hall, Public Works Complex, Fire Stations
and other essential buildings.
Mitigation Action B7-Lighting and Mitigation
This project is complete.
Mitigation Action B8-Warning Systems
Project ongoing. No updates or upgrades were made to the public warning system. Reverse
911 is in place.
Mitigation B9-Promote Flood Insurance
Project ongoing. Brochures mailed to all properties located in a Special Flood Hazard Area,
announcement published in the Tri-Parish Phone Book and a brochure mailed to all Repetitive
loss properties and surrounding properties.
Mitigation B10-Dam and Levee Working Group
N/A
Mitigation Action B11-Drought Ordinance
Under review
Mitigation Action B12-Wildfire Ordinance
Under review
Mitigation Action B13-Potable Water
Bossier City complies with guidelines set by the DEQ and/or The State Fire Marshall for burn
bans. Penalties are set by the State Fire Marshall.
Action B14-Complete Drainage Projects
Does not apply to Bossier City
Mitigation Action B18-Diversion Channel Construction
This project is complete.