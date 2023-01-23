ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER SHREVEPORT, LA

America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.

Claude Graves, a retired engineer, is an American Rose Society Master Rosarian. Claude has been growing roses for 50 years. He is the Rose Consultant for the Dallas Arboretum and has been involved in testing and evaluating roses in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Earthkind™ Rose Research Project, the American Rose Center, and Chambersville Tree Farms. He is the 2020 recipient of the American Rose Society’s Klima Gold Medal for his work in Rose Education. He is also a 2021 recipient of the Mary Johnston Award for his work and dedication to the American Rose Center.

No experience is needed. Volunteers should bring pruners and garden gloves. Master Gardeners, Garden Club members, Scout troops, 4-H Clubs, businesses and church groups are encouraged to participate. Volunteers are essential to fulfilling a public garden’s mission of connecting people with plants, including Roses. What better way to learn, than to work alongside fellow gardeners with a goal of helping to keep America’s Rose Garden beautiful and ready for visitors.

Registration is necessary to reserve a complimentary lunch. For more information about the Pruning Party or to register, please contact Brandy Boudreau (318) 532-5423 or by email: brandy@rose.org

The American Rose Society is a non-profit, educational organization working to promote the beauty, culture and preservation of the rose. Their headquarters home, the American Rose Center – America’s Rose Garden, features more than 7,000 rose bushes – this translates into more than 400 different types of roses in one place. The grounds also include various sculptures and water features, as well as a playground and picnic area. The American Rose Center, located at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, Louisiana, is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 1 through October 31. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family.