ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER

America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center (ARC) is seeking volunteers to participate in its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden, and no experience is needed. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 a.m., attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of the Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming. Claude Graves, a retired engineer, is an American Rose Society Master Rosarian. Claude has been growing roses for 50 years and is the Rose Consultant for the Dallas Arboretum. He has been involved in testing and evaluating roses in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Earthkind™ Rose Research Project, the American Rose Center and Chambersville Tree Farms. He is the 2020 recipient of the American Rose Society’s Klima Gold Medal for his work in Rose Education. He is also a 2021 recipient of the Mary Johnston Award for his work and dedication to the American Rose Center.

Volunteers should bring pruners and garden gloves. Master Gardeners, Garden Club members, Scout troops, 4-H Clubs, businesses and church groups are encouraged to participate.

Because volunteers are essential to fulfilling a public garden’s mission of connecting people with plants, including roses, the ARC seeks to offer opportunities for the public to work alongside fellow gardeners with the goal of helping to keep America’s Rose Garden beautiful and ready for visitors.

Registration is necessary to reserve a complimentary lunch. For more information about the Pruning Party or to register, please contact Brandy Boudreau (318) 532-5423 or by email: brandy@rose.org