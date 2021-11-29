Annual public ‘Road Show’ set for Shreveport-Bossier Region (District 04)

The Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. for the Shreveport-Bossier region (District 04). The purpose of the hearing – commonly referred to as the annual DOTD Road Show – is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Location:

Bossier Civic Center

Bodcau Room

620 Benton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

District 04 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster Parishes)

Each DOTD District will be hosting its own Road Show to allow legislators, other elected officials, DOTD representatives and the general public to discuss and obtain information about construction projects in the preliminary FY 22-23 Highway Priority Program and how those projects will affect each area of the state.

All those interested are invited to attend the Road Show and will be afforded an opportunity to express their views. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting important facts and documentation in writing. Written statements and comments should be handed to the committee conducting the hearing, or mailed to the following address, postmarked within 45 calendar days following the hearing:

JOINT TRANSPORTATION, HIGHWAYS, & PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

C/O LA DOTD (SECTION 85)

P.O. BOX 94245

BATON ROUGE, LA 70804-9245

Should anyone requiring special assistance due to a disability wish to participate in this public hearing, please contact LADOTD (Attn: Ms. Mary Elliott) by mail at the address above or by telephone at (225) 379-1218 at least five days prior to the date of the public hearing.

To find out more information about construction projects for District 04 in the preliminary FY 22-23 Highway Priority Program click here.