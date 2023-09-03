Annual Youth Football Jamboree held Saturday at Airline

The annual Youth Football Jamboree was held Saturday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

“When asked why I do this, it’s simple…for the love of the game,” jamboree director Chauncy Howe said. “To have 20 teams and touch the lives of 500 kids is amazing!

“This sport saved my life and I just want to give back and ensure the survival of the sport for future generations. This sport builds men of character that become husbands and fathers this is the best legacy I can leave.

“I’d like to say a special thank you to the Airline staff that are here today and to Coach James for hosting this great event.”