Another boil advisory issued for East Central Bossier Water System

The East Central Bossier Water System has experienced a main break in our water system on La. Hwy. 160 between La. Hwy. 3 and H. White Road.

The cause of the break was, again, work being performed by a gas utility contractor.

The District has isolated the main break area above, and includes customers between 253-506 LA HWY 160, all customers on New Bethel Booker Rd., and customers on LA HWY 3 between LA HWY 160 and New Bethel Booker Rd.

Because of this problem, once water service is restored, the water in this portion of East Central Bossier Water System will be of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the East Central Bossier Water System has issued a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for this portion of the System. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the East Central Bossier Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.

It is recommended that consumers identified above disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) until this BOIL ADVISORY IS RESCINDED, by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The East Central Bossier Water System, through the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify the effected residents when this BOIL ADVISORY is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show our water to be safe.